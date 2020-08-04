Christopher Douglas McGuire

Sept. 27, 1963 - July 28, 2020

Christopher Douglas McGuire, 56, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020, at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Orange City, after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of his life will take place in the Fall. Mr. McGuire was born Sept. 27, 1963, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to Richard C. McGuire, who preceded him in death, and Lola M. Heath. He is survived by the love of his life and soulmate, Patsy Cline McGuire; children Forest McGuire, Christopher Cody McGuire, Mackenzie McGuire and H. Rigsbee; stepchildren Candice Alvarez, Andy Cline, Jessie Cline and Cody Cline; siblings Shanda Hebert, CJ McGuire and Michael McGuire (Traci), all of DeLand, Sabrina Conroy (Nic) of New Smyrna Beach, and Richard McGuire (Sandy) of Toccoa, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. Christopher graduated with the Class of 1982 from DeLand High School, after which he worked at Serendipity Antiques & Furniture in DeLand, where he found his love and gift of woodworking, and learning to restore and refinish antiques.

His next job was at Advanced Interior Concepts, where he worked for 25 years as a cabinetmaker. For a brief period, Christopher moved to North Carolina and worked with his brother, CJ, remodeling homes. One of his prized accomplishments was designing and building a pool table with his brother CJ, by cutting down a tree and milling the wood for the project. In 2005, Chris returned to Florida and cabinetmaking. There wasn't anything that he couldn't build. He was not only known for his woodworking skills, but as an excellent pool player, sharing the love of the sport with his brothers. His team made it to the playoffs in Las Vegas one year. Chris loved the fact that he was an Irishman and sported a tattoo of a leprechaun. He was known for special catch-phrases; the one to remember him by is "it's all good." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice Care in Orange City. Avalon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.



