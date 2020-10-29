1/1
Christopher Dwight Isaac
Christopher Dwight Isaac
October 19, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Christopher Dwight Isaac, 61, an educator and coach, who passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home in Holly Hill, will be 11 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. C D C GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 7 PM today (Fri, Oct. 30) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. He was a graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School and Eastern Kentucky University and also pursued a master's degree at Nova Southeastern University. Mr. Isaac was a teacher for 35 years for Volusia County Schools, also served as a coach for several sports and was a former head coach at Deltona High. He was an assistant football coach at Bethune-Cookman University for several years. His professional football career was with the Ottawa Football Club, receiving the Rookie of the Year Award in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bostick-Isaac; children, Derrell Beverly, Jalisa Isaac and Paul Rimini (Latanya); grandchildren, Lexus Toliver, Anthony Rimini, and Mar'Kia Rimini; sisters, Rosalyn Young, Patricia Smith (Elton), Karla McDonald, Tracey Simpkins, Kimberly Francis (Lascelles), Valerie Woods, and Stephanie Simpkins, and many sorrowful family and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
