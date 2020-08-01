Christopher James Morton
July 25, 1968 - July 23, 2020
Christopher James Morton passed away suddenly in his sleep, at the age of 51, four days shy of his 52nd birthday. He was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts on July 28th, 1968. He has been a resident of Palm Coast, Florida since 1999. He was a husband to Michelle Morton, a father to Ashley Morton, a grandfather to Cayden Morton and Hunter McNeill and the son to Patricia Morton and Charles Morton. He met his wife Michelle Morton in the 5th grade; they were best friends. They later married on January 7th, 2006. It would have been 16 years of marriage this coming January. He was a very hard worker and provided for his family. He was a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather and was friends to many. He would do anything for his family and the ones that he loved. His laugh and smile were infections; he will be sorely missed. Rest easy in Heaven, until we meet again. A gathering of family and friends for Chris will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Please come and share your thoughts and stories with Chris' family. The family of Mr. Morton has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
