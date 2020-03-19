|
Christopher Kirkpatrick
July 16, 1952 - March 3, 2020
Sad to inform the death of Christopher Kirkpatrick, born 7/16/1952 died 3/3/2020. Chris was a resident of Ormond Beach, FL. His greatest passion was music and friendships. With his death we lost a warm friend and fabulous drummer. Christopher Kirkpatrick is survived by his son Bruce Kirkpatrick, his brother, Kenneth Kirkpatrick Jr., his father Kenneth Kirkpatrick Sr. and longtime companion Diane Elliott. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 22 at 924 Willow Run, Ormond Beach at 2 P.M.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020