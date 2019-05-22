|
Dr. Christopher Sutton Kent
05/20/2019
Dr. Christopher Sutton Kent passed away suddenly on Monday, May 20th, 2019. He was 55 years old. He is survived by his loving family - his three daughters, Mary Elizabeth, Campbell, and Evelyn; his wife, Constance; his sister, Melanie and her husband David, and nieces Isabelle and Margaretta; and his aunt, Anne Sutton. After graduating from Colgate College and the University of Rochester Medical School, he went on to complete a neurosurgery residency at SUNY. He served in the Navy, which was followed by an accomplished career as a Neurosurgeon. He served as Chief of Surgery at both BryanLGH in Lincoln, Nebraska and more recently at Advent Health in Daytona Beach, Florida. A memorial service will be held at Salty Church, 221 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on Saturday, May 25th, at 10 a.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019