Christopher Ulysee Jones Jr.
Christopher Ulysee Jones, Jr.
September 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Christopher Ulysee Jones, Jr. 23, Tampa, FL,, passed away on September 17, 2020, will be 2PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Living Faith World Ministries with Pastor Evans Smith, Morning Star MB Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Sept. 25) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc .Christopher Ulysee Jones Jr. was a native of Daytona Beach, FL where he attended St. Paul's Catholic Church and Father Lopez High School. Christopher later moved to Tampa, FL where he attended Freedom High School. After graduating high school Christopher returned to Daytona Beach, where he attended Bethune Cookman University majoring in Criminal Justice with an graduation date of November 2020. Christopher Ulysee Jones, Jr. a entrepreneur, owner/operator of Yang WXLF Apparel, Paint Tha City, videographer artist and music composer. Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Frankie Hamm Pinkney: maternal grandfather: Robert Sims; and best friend: Mr. Eion Gustitis. Christopher Ulysee Jones Jr. leaves to cherish his memory, his parents: April and James Jones, Tampa,; biological father: Christopher Jones Sr., Jacksonville, ; sister:Keisa Sims, Daytona Beach, ; nephew: Makevin Favors of Daytona Beach,; stepbrothers: Joshua Jones, and Jairus Jones; stepsister: Jasmine Jones all of Tampa, five aunts: Lynette Washington and Linda Manning, Daytona Beach, Carlena Jordan, Kissimmee,, Robin Sims, Atlanta; and Marie Sims (Scott), Maryland; three uncles: Anthony and Britt Hamm, Daytona Beach, Charles Jones (Darlene), Jacksonville, FL: one paternal grandmother, Eddie Mae Jones, Jacksonville, FL; one great uncle: Ralph Hamm, Fort Pierce,; godmothers: Melitta Williams and Carren Gustitis, Tampa,; four godbrothers: Hykeam Williams, Timothy TJ Jackson, Tampa,, Jaylen Rix and Gregory Anthony, Daytona Beach, and a host of aunts, uncles cousins, and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
