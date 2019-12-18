|
Chrystal Chaney Harris
Jan. 23, 1952 - Dec. 12, 2019
Chrystal Chaney Harris, age 68, passed away December 12, 2019 at hospice. She was born in Huntington WV on January 23, 1952 and moved to New Smyrna Beach at age 2. For many years she was a real estate agent and was the 1st on site manager at Bouchelle Island. She graduated from NSB High School Class of 69. Chrystal is survived by her mother, Patricia Chaney, sister Tina Chaney, her son William Harris, daughter Melissa Harris Howard plus 1 grandson Max. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
