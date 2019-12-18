Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chrystal Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chrystal Chaney Harris


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chrystal Chaney Harris Obituary
Chrystal Chaney Harris
Jan. 23, 1952 - Dec. 12, 2019
Chrystal Chaney Harris, age 68, passed away December 12, 2019 at hospice. She was born in Huntington WV on January 23, 1952 and moved to New Smyrna Beach at age 2. For many years she was a real estate agent and was the 1st on site manager at Bouchelle Island. She graduated from NSB High School Class of 69. Chrystal is survived by her mother, Patricia Chaney, sister Tina Chaney, her son William Harris, daughter Melissa Harris Howard plus 1 grandson Max. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chrystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -