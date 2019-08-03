Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
More Obituaries for Chuck Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck "Lucky Chuckie" Beach

Chuck "Lucky Chuckie" Beach Obituary
Chuck "Lucky Chuckie" Beach
August 1, 2019
Chuck "Lucky Chuckie" Beach of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on Aug 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Aug. 8, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home - located at 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Visitation will begin at 4pm followed by the Remembrance at 6pm. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend. He will be deeply missed by his wife Jackie; children: Trish, Frankie, Aaron, Andrea, Sherri and Kelly; as well as his Grandchildren: Will, Kya, Gavin, Ayla and Brielle. He dedicated 25 years of his life to Holly Hill youth sports and recreation. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the ; this is an organization he believed in strongly and was actively involved with for many years.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
