Cille Landers

03/11/1943 - 09/14/2020

Cille Landers of Deltona, FL passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Halifax Hospital in Deltona. Cille was born on March 11, 1943 in Richmond, VA to parents Minnie Frances Oesterreicher and Stephen Howard Dieffenwierth. She retired early from her career at Florida Power and embarked on an active social life. She loved attending the theater, concerts, social clubs, karaoke, art and craft classes. Cille also loved to travel and cruised her way around the world. Survived by her son Randall Landers of Debary, FL and his fiancé Jennifer Rengel. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020. 5-6pm Memorial & Supper. 6-10pm Karaoke & Celebration. Debary VFW: 351 S Charles Richard Beall Blvd, Debary, FL 32713. This event is open to the public and no membership is required.



