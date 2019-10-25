Home

Cindy Gail Freeman


1970 - 2019
Cindy Gail Freeman Obituary
Cindy Gail Freeman
Mar. 23, 1970 - Oct. 24, 2019
Cindy Gail Freeman, 49, of South Daytona, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019. She was born to Roger N. and Rita G. Freeman on March 23, 1970 here in Daytona Beach. Cindy is survived by both of her parents; her sister Gwen M. Fabulich and friend and step mom, Jill Rotne. She is also survived by her uncles, Shelburn M. Wilkes and his wife Rita of Orlando, and Daniel M. Wilkes and his wife Lynne of Valrico; her aunt Sandy Lee of Orange City, and many other extended family members and friends. Cindy spent ten years working with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. She was a dedicated officer and was well respected by her fellow personnel. For the past 4 years Cindy served as assistant manager of the Hallmark Store in Port Orange. Cindy loved interaction with her long time school friends and loved to share the good and funny times. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A Graveside Service will be held for Cindy on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
