Cindy Jane (Brown) Green
July 25, 1968 - Sep. 20, 2019
Cindy Jane (Brown) Green was born in Atlanta, GA on July 25, 1968, but grew up in Daytona Beach, FL. She was a graduate of Mainland High School and an honors graduate of Bethune Cookman College (now Bethune Cookman University). Cindy served as an award-winning English teacher in Volusia County Schools for almost 30 years. During her tenure as a teacher, she was known for her engaging instruction; improving test scores; and inspired many of her students to become teachers. She also worked on the ELA curriculum for the state; and coordinated many extracurricular activities. Notably, she created and sponsored the talent show at Mainland High School for many years, which was very lucrative and successful..Cindy is survived by her husband, Rudolph; her beloved children, Logan and Nia; her mother, Vivian Brown; sisters, Corendis Hardy (Dwayne), Tiffany Brock (Reginald), and Aleatha Nichols (Brian); a niece, Felicia Hardy; a nephew, Ian, as well as aunts, cousins and close relatives. There will be a special celebration in honor of her life at Mount Mission Missionary Baptist Church, Daytona Beach on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
