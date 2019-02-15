|
Cindy L. Logan
02/11/2019
Cindy L Logan, 60, of Palm Coast, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Cindy was born in Nevada and has been a resident of this area for the past 30 years. She was an agent with Commercial Coverage Insurance Agency in the Palm Coast Office. Celebrating Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year and she enjoyed visiting to St. Augustine and Disney. Cindy also had a passion for animals. Beside her parents, Cindy is predeceased by her sister Marie Salas. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 23 years, James; daughters, Kimberly Felton and Michelle (Joshua) Dunlop; grandchildren, Caley Tucker, Henry Felton, Miya and Carley Dunlop; siblings, Rudy Salas, Carrie Lover Salas, Debbie Owen, Trudie Salas and James Salas. A funeral service will be held 10:00a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Following the funeral service the family will host a Life Celebration Service beginning 12:00 noon at 559 Gertrude Lane, South Daytona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Dr., Palm Coast 32137. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019