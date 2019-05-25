Home

Claire D. (Grondin) Burns


03/24/1943 - 05/06/2019
Claire D. (Grondin) Burns of Ormond Beach, FL, died May 6th. Claire was born on March 24, 1943 in Salem, MA, to the late William and Lucille Grondin. She was the wife of (CW5 (Ret) Edward P Burns. In addition to her husband, Claire is survived by her children, Mark Burns of Boston, MA and Kristen (David) Bradanese of Franklin, MA.: her grandchildren: Kathryn Burns, Patrick Burns. Karah Bradanese, Madelyn Bradanese; her siblings: Phillip (Judith) Grondin, Marie Grondin, and Carol Swenson; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Brendan The Navigator Church, Ormond Beach, FL, on May 30th, at 1100.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 25 to May 29, 2019
