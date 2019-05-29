Home

2/28/1934 - 5/14/2019
Born in Fort Pierce, Florida and resided for the last 60 years in Holly Hill, Florida. She retired from Ormond Memorial Hospital after 30 years of service. Survived by her six children, Gail Watkins (Mike) Lisa Keziah (David), Clara Gurley (Allan), Charles Wagner, Lonnie Wagner, and Wanda Bochette (David). She had 11 Grand Children, 24 Great Grand Children, and 2 Great Great Grand Children. Survived by a Sister Mary Barnes, Palatka FL, a Brother Aaron Curry, Atlanta, Ga, and many beloved Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Service is at 1 pm June 9th, 2019 at Relevant Church, 920 Beville Road, Daytona Beach 32119
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
