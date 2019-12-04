Home

07/30/1920 - 11/28/2019
Clara L. Grinstead, 99 years of age passed away on November 28, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born July 30, 1920 in Salem, Indiana. Clara was a housewife and mother who loved to garden, and visit with her many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Silas Grinstead Jr., and her son, Silas Grinstead III.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Beard; grandchildren, Timothy Beard, Elizabeth Gallant, Silas Grinstead IV, and Gena Rodman; 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Kansas Church of Christ Cemetery, 4752 W Kansas Church Rd, Salem, IN 47167.
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
