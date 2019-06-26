|
Clara Louise Davis
05/27/1941 - 06/23/2019
Clara Louise Davis, 78 of New Smyrna Beach, Florida joined her beloved husband in Glory on June 23rd at Advent Health surrounded by her family.
The family will respectfully be holding a private memorial service for her, as per her wishes.
Clara was survived by four daughters, LaDonna Johnson (Terry), Lori Day, Lisa Wilson (Eddie), April Davis, twelve grandchildren, Eric, Keith, Nicole, Nathan, Sean, Molly, Trenton, Garrett, Kyle, Jessie, Chad, Jordan, and two great grandchildren, Christian, Kaiden, a brother, Dale Allen, a sister, Elaine Culp.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a to honor her giving spirit. Our deepest appreciation for all those who sent prayers and support during this difficult time.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019