R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
The Rev. Clarence Mallory Jr.


1936 - 2019
The Rev. Clarence Mallory Jr. Obituary
The Rev. Clarence Mallory, Jr.
Sep. 18, 1936 - Sep. 13, 2019
Funeral Services for The Rev. Clarence Mallory, Jr., 82, Haines City, FL, who passed on September 13, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. Dr. P.A. Wilkerson, Pastor, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Bunnell, FL, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Sept 20) at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and from 9:30 AM until service time at Allen Chapel on Saturday. Rev. Mallory was born in Bronwood, GA on September 18, 1936. He graduated from the Campbell High School in 1955 and served in the US Army. He worked as a mechanic for over 30 years before retiring to enter full-time ministry. He was Ordained and Called to Pastor in Sept. 1984 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Palatka, FL, where he pastored for 28 years. He received his Bachelor of Theology in 1991. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 10 years and dedicated caregiver during his time of illness, Evelyn Powell-Mallory; 5 children; Clarence III (Beverly); Alvin (Bridgett); Kevin (Evenides); Karen Wilkerson (Patrick); Harriett Mallory; honorary daughter, Romaine Richards; 7 grandchildren; Tatyana Mallory, Tyaka Mallory, Joshua Mallory, Myia Mallory, Jamye Mallory, Eunyke Mallory, Patrice Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Winona "Terry" Allen. He was the oldest of 9 siblings and leaves to cherish Marie Accord; Richard Mallory (Iva); Mary Hamilton; Hadley Mallory (Emma); Yvonne Mallory; Alvin Mallory (Janice); his step-children: Katundra Bradley; Lisa Powell; Vershelle Lacoste (Jason); Isaac Powell (Kaneisha); and other loving family members and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
