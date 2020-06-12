Clarence William Phillips
April 14, 2020
Clarence William Phillips of Ormond Beach, entered eternal life on April 14, 2020. He was 87 years old. He is reunited with his wife, Mary Virginia Phillips, his parents, Hilda Davis Vanneman and Clarence Mozart Phillips, as well as his daughter Alice, and his infant granddaughters Grace and Emily. Bill was born in Washington, DC, but returned to his parents' home state to attend Georgia Tech, where he met and married Ginny. After honeymooning in Ormond Beach, they made it their home in 1967. With Ginny's unwavering support, Bill went into business for himself in 1970, and there he worked tirelessly and successfully until he fully retired in 2016 at age 83. Bill lived a long and healthy life filled with friends, family, and adventure. He served in leadership of the Navy League and the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, and was a member of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), the Museum of Arts & Sciences, and the Halifax River Yacht Club, because those were the places where he found kindred spirts. Bill's vibrant spirit lives on in his two children Dave Phillips and Laura (Gabe) Saporito; his four granddaughters, Gabriella, Anna, Catherine, and Rachel Saporito; and his two nieces, Caryl (John) Barker and Sandra (Chris) Hackett. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at 10:30 am on Friday, June 26th, at Lohman Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, Bill would want you to give to the Halifax Humane Society, where you find friends for life. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.