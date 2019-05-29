|
Clarice Severine Rickards
05/29/2019 - 07/15/1926
Clarice Severine Rickards, daughter of Canadian author Frank Clifford Smith and Martha Helena Argue Smith, was born July 15, 1926, in Montreal, Canada. Early in life she worked as a statistician for the Canadian Pacific Railway. During WWII, Clarice worked for the Canadian Red Cross as a driver where she delivered blood for the organization. In 1944, she lost her first husband, Hugh McGuire, a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force. In 1954, Clarice married Frank Levering Rickards, and began their life together in Norristown PA. In 1960 she and her family moved to Daytona Beach and opened Frank Rickards Music Center, a music store and school that served the community until 1974. Clarice later worked as a secretary and laboratory coordinator at Daytona Beach Community College, a position she held from 1974 to 1995. Clarice served the community in a number of civic capacities, volunteering through the Red Cross as a Gray Lady, a Pink Lady at Ormond Memorial Hospital, and a docent at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. She also ushered for the Daytona Symphony Society. She was an active member of the Peninsula Women's Club where she enjoyed her weekly games of bridge. An avid traveller she had memorable trips to various European destinations including Greece, Belgium, the British Isles, and Northern Italy, where hiked in the Dolomites.
At the age of 75 she began her study of the cello. She had a natural affinity for the instrument and developed her abilities at an impressive pace. In the years that followed, Clarice and her daughter Beth formed the ensemble "String Speak "which performed at numerous weddings and other social events. After her days as a cellist ended, Clarice spent many happy hours playing chess with her daughter. It was during this time that she developed aspects of sportsmanship, including the ability to loose graciously. Clarice loved her house and took great pride in its care and presentation. In 1998 she won the Beautification Award from the City of Daytona Beach in recognition of her efforts. Her house has always been a place of hospitality and refreshment, and a welcoming home for many throughout the fifty-seven years she resided there. Her annual New Year's Eve festivities will surely bring a smile to all who attended and remember them. Clarice was devoted to her family and her most beloved furry companion Melodie Song, who brought her much joy in her later life. She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Beth and John Miskell, granddaughter, Emily Miskell, and son, Steven Rickards. As a loving act of remembrance, there will be a celebration of life to be held at 250 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, June 2, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM.
