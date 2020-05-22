Clarissa Joy Chester

01/02/1939 - 05/04/2020

Clarissa Joy Chester, 81, passed away on May 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Clarissa was born in Muskegon, Michigan, however she spent most of her childhood in Kentucky and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Murray State University. She lived by her mother Priscilla's tenant "You are as good as anybody, but never forget that you are not better than anybody".

Clarissa moved to Ormond Beach in 1972 with her first husband, Jack Boswell, and their three children David, Jacquelyn, and Amy. She established herself as a savvy businesswomen and real estate broker, owning and running Boswell Realty for over 40 years.

Clarissa was truly a "Joy", a vibrant woman and friend to those around her. She was an avid tennis and bridge player, a devout Catholic, and a 4 time cancer survivor who was able to make friends and brighten a room wherever she went. Any friend can attest that she was always dressed to the nines, whether she was spending time with her "lunch bunch", throwing a dinner party, or attending the Margarita Ball.

Clarissa and her second husband Donald Chester, whom she was married to for 33 years, continued to live a joyful life. They loved to cook together, travel, and enjoy the outdoors. Whether they were boating in the Bahamas, travelling across the world, or catching fish off their dock on the St. Lawrence, they left no stone unturned and no person a stranger!

Clarissa was a longtime member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church and Choir, Oceanside Country Club, Halifax Yacht Club, the Antique Classic Boat Society, and the Past Guild President of the Museum of Arts and Science.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Chester, her children: David Randall Boswell, Jacquelyn Ann Hightower, and Amy Marie Boswell, her grandchildren: David Andrew Boswell and Madelyn Joy Hightower, and her great grandchild: Alana Ember Boswell.

The matriarch of her family, a loving friend, and a beloved wife, Clarissa will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched. A celebration of life and a mass in her honor will be held in the future once restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Brendan's Catholic Church.



