Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Andrew Nelson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Andrew Nelson Obituary
Claude Andrew Nelson
10/6/1932 - 1/18/2020
Claude Andrew Nelson Sr. age 87, of Debary passed away on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at home. He was born October 6, 1932 in Point Clear, Alabama. He is survived by his children, Andrew Nelson, Carrie Nelson and granddaughter Moriah Nelson. Claude served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Debary VFW Post 8093. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763. Please visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com to view tribute to Claude.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -