Claude Andrew Nelson
10/6/1932 - 1/18/2020
Claude Andrew Nelson Sr. age 87, of Debary passed away on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at home. He was born October 6, 1932 in Point Clear, Alabama. He is survived by his children, Andrew Nelson, Carrie Nelson and granddaughter Moriah Nelson. Claude served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Debary VFW Post 8093. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763. Please visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com to view tribute to Claude.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020