Dr. Claude Daniel ingram
November 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Rev. Dr. Claude Daniel Ingram who passed on Sunday, November 8, 2020 will be 12PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Progressive Funeral Home Chapel, 4235 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907. Rev. Dr. Claude Daniel Ingram was born in Columbus, Georgia. Dr. Ingram earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Claflin University, Masters of Divinity Degree from Interdenominational Theological Center / Morehouse School of Religion, Doctor of Letters Degree from the United Theological Seminary, and Doctorate of Ministry Specialist Certificate from Columbia Theological Seminary he was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Dr. Ingram served in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class. Dr. Ingram served as the Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia for 4 years, and senior pastor for over 21 years at Mt. Bethel Institutional Baptist Church, and was a Professor of Religion and Philosophy for 35 years at Bethune Cookman University. Services will be live streamed from Progressive Funeral Home Chapel, 4235 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907 (706) 685-8023. http://www.twitch.tv/wecarelivestream
https;//youtube.com/channel/UCtn4AHWd09HoKU2DxFWInw