Claudette M. Shippie Wozniak

April 12, 1935 - February 3, 2020

Claudette Wozniak, 84, peacefully passed away February 3, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Claudette was raised in Plainfield, CT and moved to Holly Hill in 1973. Her greatest passion was helping and caring for others, after graduating Plainfield High School in 1953 she attended nursing school and became a skilled and devoted nurse, working 25 years at the State hospital in Hartford, CT, then over 20 years at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach. Throughout her life Claudette enjoyed racing, having owned a '42 Ford Hotrod in High School and meeting many Nascar drivers while working at the hospital and racetrack during races. Her favorite of all time being Dale Earhardt Sr. It was a tremendous heartbreak when he died. Claudette retired in 1996 and soon after joined the Red Hat Society and T.O.P.S. leading the Holly Hill chapter for 20 years, making many dear to heart lifelong friends. Survivors include her loving husband of over 60 years, Teddy; a 26 year old parrot named Bozo and a daughter, Tammy Wozniak-Reed (John Reed) of Ormond Beach. Claudette's wishes were to have her ashes placed with her mother and father at Riverside Cemetery in Oneco, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store