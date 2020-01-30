Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Boyd-Bullock


1927 - 2020
Claudia Boyd-Bullock Obituary
Claudia Boyd-Bullock
Mar. 21, 1927 - Jan. 26, 2020
Funeral Services for Mrs. Claudia Boyd-Bullock, 92, Daytona Beach, who passed on January 26, 2020, will be 10 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. church, with Pastor Wendell Webster delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park-North. Calling hours will be from 5-8 today (Fri. Jan. 31) at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home and from 9 AM until service time at the church on Sat. Mrs. Bullock was born March 21, 1927 to the late Willie and Maude Boyd, Daytona Beach, FL. She was married to the late Johnnie A. Bullock of EuFaula, AL. She earned her degree in nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse from Daytona Beach Junior College. She retired from Brooke Cleaners after 35 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church for over 70 plus years where she sang in the gospel and volunteer choirs, and many other church organizations. Claudia is survived by her daughter, Princess Bullock Davis (Lenny), adopted daughter, Michelle Sykes: grandchildren, Carrie Hightower(Bill), Jimmie McElroy (Juanita), Pasay Davidson (Wade), Clarissa McElroy, Teresa Hunter (Daniel), April Neeley, (Pierre), Melody Kaigler, George Kaigler, Jr. (Alexis), Bruce Bullock, Elizabeth Cord, (Kedmel), Jerel Mincey, Angelique Hayes-Akins (Shon), Kevin Davis, Michelle McKinney, Princess (PJ) Davis, Leonard Davis, Jr. (Nicole), John Davis, Jada Davis, Gloria Neal-Stone (Paul), and Kimberly Cord; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
