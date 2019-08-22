|
|
Claudia Lee Griggs Miles
July 5, 1944 - August 13, 2019
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Claudia Lee Griggs Miles, 75, Daytona Bch, who passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 23) with a Wake Service beginning at 6 PM at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Mrs. Miles was born July 5, 1944 in Daytona Bch to the late Lester Griggs and Estella Wright. Her life was centered around her husband, children, grand and great grandchildren. She loved to attend and watch football. Her favorite team was the Oakland Raiders. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Miles, Sr., parents, one great granddaughter, several brothers, sisters and many in-laws. She leaves to cherish her love and memories: Floyd Jr. (Felicia) Miles, Tallahassee, FL; Chaundra (Mike) Walker, Riverview, FL; Estella, Katrina and Layken Miles, all of Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren: Floyd III (Michelle), Kayla, Corbin, Lakendrick (Latoya), Antonio, Charles, Kamil and Marquis; 4 great grandchildren: Sidney, Jadyen, Sid and Corbin II; 3 brothers: Alphonso and James C. Griggs, and Alfred Wright; 1 sister Betty Jean Griggs; 1 sister-in-law and a host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019