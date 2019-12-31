|
Clealia Jackson Williams
July 5, 1936 - Dec. 20, 2019
A Celebration of Life for Clealia Jackson Williams will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Living Faith World Ministries, 950 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach from 5 to 7 PM. Clealia was born in Daytona Beach, FL on July 5, 1936 to the late Junius Jackson Sr., and Marie Simpson Jackson. She was educated in the Volusia County Public School System, attending Bonner Elementary and Campbell Street Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1954. She also attended Bethune Cookman College until her mother's health failed. She was an active member of Gray Memorial C.O.G.I.C., serving in the choir, Sunday School, Y.P.W.W., Sunshine Band teacher and many other areas until her health begin to fail. She was employed by the Volusia County Sheriff's Department as a School Crossing Guard at Bonner Elementary for 25 Years. On July 5, 1958 she married the love of her life, the late Clinton Harris Williams and to this union three children were born. She leaves to mourn her departure her daughter Valerie Cedant (Gerald); her son Derrick Williams (Alonia Gainous-fiancé); her nephew Curtis L. Jackson (Evelyn); grandchildren: Aschelie Cedant, Derrick Williams Jr., Michael Williams, Corey Williams and Marcellus Robinson(caregiver); her great-grandson Chayse Richardson and lifelong friend Mrs. Thelma Gray Crapps and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020