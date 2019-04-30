|
Clifford F. Gronosky
10/21/1929 - 04/28/2019
Clifford F. Gronosky, 89, of Orange City, FL, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the John Knox Village Chapel, 101 Northlake Drive, Orange City, FL on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Clifford was born on October 21, 1929 in Little Falls, NY to Clifford and Laura Gronosky. He moved to this area from Wilmington, NC in 1998. He enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf, and spending time with his family and friends. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Clarkson College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ruth, his son Jeff and his wife Lynn, his daughter Robin, and his grandchildren Ashley, Brianna, and Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cliff's name to the COPD Foundation, 1140 3rd St. NE, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20002 or copdfoundation.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019