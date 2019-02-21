|
|
Clifford L French
09/25/1931 - 02/20/2019
Clifford L French, 87, of Ormond Beach, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Advent Health Center. Clifford French was born at home in Damascus, VA on September 25, 1931. He led a full and happy life. He was a hard worker his whole life. He joined the Air Force at the age 18 and was stationed in the Philippines from 1949 thru 1953. He married the love of his life, Betty Patterson, on October 1, 1954 and had their first child in 1955. The family moved from Damascus, VA in 1956 to Strongsville, Ohio where he worked as a lumber foreman at Hinchcliff Lumber Company. They had their second child in 1959. They moved to Ormond Beach, FL in October 1980 when he purchased a business with his wife and son known as Daytona Dental Lab which is still thriving; now owned by their son who brought his grandchildren to keep the business in the family. Cliff was blessed with a loving wife, daughter, son, grandson, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and great grandson who he loved with all his heart. Clifford was predeceased by his father, Jack French; mother Blanche Shoemate French, sister Betty French Eddy (Harry Eddy) and brother Marshall French. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Patterson French, daughter Catherine Taus, son Michael French, grandson Kenneth Taus, Jr., granddaughter Kathryn "Katie" Taus, great-granddaughter Kelsey Taus, great-grandson Jason Waszak, brothers Kenneth French, Dennis French and Terry French, sister Gail and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:30 pm-7:30 pm, Saturday February 23, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home 548 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL. A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday February 24 at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach 336 S Halifax Dr., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stuart F Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32164. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019