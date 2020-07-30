Clifford Randall
1/12/1920 - 7/27/2020
Clifford Randall of Emporia Florida passed away 27 July 2020 at the age of 100 years. She was a true Florida Pioneer, having come to Florida by covered wagon from Georgia in the early 1920's when her family started a small farm near Anthony, Fl. Later, in 1940, she and her late husband (Ralph Randall) then moved to Emporia, Florida and bought a farm, where they expanded their business to grow fern for florist shops and oranges. Clifford was raising 3 daughters when her husband was drafted into the army during WWII, and left her to manage the family business. She was very successful and grew the business until her husband left the military after an honorable discharge. She is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Jane Byrd (Coes), Dorothy L. Hansen, Bettie A. Strickland (Cary). 5 grandchildren, Donna Greenlund, DeAnn Geimeinhart (Buddy), Dennis Byrd, Duane Strickland (Michelle), Candace Lay (Alan). 8 great grandchildren, Neal Greenlund (Mollie) Eric Greenlund, Dean Geimeinhjart, Daniel Geimeinhart Randall Lay, Aaron Lay (Brianna), Morgan Macartan (Chris), Chase Strickland. 1 great great grandchild, Beau Greenland. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.