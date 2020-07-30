1/
Clifford Randall
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Randall
1/12/1920 - 7/27/2020
Clifford Randall of Emporia Florida passed away 27 July 2020 at the age of 100 years. She was a true Florida Pioneer, having come to Florida by covered wagon from Georgia in the early 1920's when her family started a small farm near Anthony, Fl. Later, in 1940, she and her late husband (Ralph Randall) then moved to Emporia, Florida and bought a farm, where they expanded their business to grow fern for florist shops and oranges. Clifford was raising 3 daughters when her husband was drafted into the army during WWII, and left her to manage the family business. She was very successful and grew the business until her husband left the military after an honorable discharge. She is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Jane Byrd (Coes), Dorothy L. Hansen, Bettie A. Strickland (Cary). 5 grandchildren, Donna Greenlund, DeAnn Geimeinhart (Buddy), Dennis Byrd, Duane Strickland (Michelle), Candace Lay (Alan). 8 great grandchildren, Neal Greenlund (Mollie) Eric Greenlund, Dean Geimeinhjart, Daniel Geimeinhart Randall Lay, Aaron Lay (Brianna), Morgan Macartan (Chris), Chase Strickland. 1 great great grandchild, Beau Greenland. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved