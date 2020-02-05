|
|
Clinton R. Lake
February 3, 2020
Clinton R. Lake, Ormond Beach, passed peacefully into Heaven on February 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Clint was a Halifax area resident for 67 years, moving here in 1953. He was born in Miami FL in August 1925 as the only child of his mother Clara and father Clifford Lake. The family moved to Jacksonville early in Clint's life, and attended Riverside Military Academy, Gainesville, GA, Blue Ridge HS, Hendersonville, NC and Lee HS, Jacksonville. At the age of 17, Clint enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 to join the fight in World War II. He trained in Navy Flight School in Jacksonville and Pensacola, and became part of a 2 man (Radioman/Gunner) crew to fly Dive Bomber attacks in the Navy's SB2C "Helldiver". Clint's Navy Air Service was entirely in the Pacific Theatre where he received three Air Medals during the War aboard USS INTREPID (CV-11), a massive new aircraft carrier that during Clint's service onboard survived numerous hits by Japanese Kamikaze pilots, costing many sailors their lives. The Fighting "I" now serves as the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum in New York City. Once the War ended, Clint returned to his home state in 1946 and entered Stetson University, DeLand, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor Degree in Education. During his time at Stetson, Clint's love of football and sports led him to become a varsity Cheerleader. It is also here where he met his first wife Audrey whom he married in 1948. After graduating, Clint began a long career in Banking with Florida Bank and Trust, Jacksonville, Barnett National Bank of DeLand, and First Atlantic National Bank, Daytona Beach, where he stayed for 23+ years and rose to Vice President and Cashier. Before his retirement Clint spent 5 years with the Volusia County Transportation Department and finally 6 years with SunTrust Bank in Ormond Beach. During his life, Clint loved spending 21 years as a High School Football Referee and member of the Central Florida Officials Association. Clint was a member of the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club for 12 years with two as Treasurer, served as a United Way Auditor for two years, member DB Area Chamber of Commerce, and worked part time at Daytona International Speedway in the "money room" with Annie France during race days. He was also a member of Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church until his passing. After Clint's wife Audrey passed away in 1973, Clint soon after pursued a new love in his life, Nan Bosang. Her husband Jim was also a VP at First Atlantic Bank and had passed away in 1971. Their love blossomed and the couple married in June, 1974 when they began their second journey of love and marriage together. Clint and Nan enjoyed boating in their early years and later traveled to Durango, Colorado every year after Clint's retirement to spend summers with Nan's son Steve. Clint loved following College and NFL football along with NASCAR racing. Clint is survived by his loving wife, Nan, daughter "Mandy" Cloud, Cleburne, TX; stepsons Steve Bosang, Bayfield, CO; Rick Bosang (Missy), Ormond Beach; stepdaughters Susan Bosang and Julie Whitson (Tom), both Clover, SC; 1 grandchild; 5 step grandchildren; and 6 step greatgrandchildren. Military burial services will take place at a future date to be announced at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020