Clyde McDaniel, Jr.
6/16/1938 - 11/7/2020
Clyde McDaniel Jr, 82, of Daytona Beach FL passed away November 7, 2020. Born in Hamilton, OH and moving to Tampa in 1954, Clyde played basketball at Hillsborough High where as a senior, he was voted to the All City Tampa Bay Times team. During his senior year, Hillsborough ended the season as State Runner-up to Miami Senior High. Clyde served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 10 years and then went into construction as a State General Contractor and later as a State Building Inspector. He married Marlene Gray on April 12th, 2008 and they retired in Daytona Beach, FL. Clyde was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina, and one son, Danny. He leaves behind his wife, Marlene; one daughter, Cheri Lynn McDaniel Ferrera; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A viewing will be held 2pm-4pm Friday, November 13th at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange FL. Interment, with military honors, will take place at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa, FL. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
.