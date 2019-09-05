|
Clyde Turner Sheffield, Sr.
Sept. 23, 1930 - Aug. 27, 2019
Clyde Turner Sheffield, Sr. was born to Leone Mae and Clyde L. Sheffield in Mayday, Georgia, on September 23, 1930. He passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife, Yoko; son, Clyde Jr.; daughters Mitzi Dykes and Mary Kuwana; three siblings, Betty Sieg, Barbara Dennis, and George Lewis; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A true soldier, Clyde fought for his country for 22 years, serving in three wars: Japan after WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and Commendation Medal. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Major. Although he will be buried in Arlington Cemetery, there are no formal funeral plans at this time.
While in Japan, he fell for the love of his life, Yoko Kuwana. They were married for 66 years and shared many interests, especially fishing and gardening. Clyde played the guitar and sang, loved to hunt and enjoyed watching sports and Westerns. He was devoted to his family and had a generous heart.
Clyde always had a ready smile, was a great joke and story teller. His legacy will be remembered, and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019