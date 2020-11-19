1/1
Coach Earl James "Earl the Pearl" Jackson Jr.
1940 - 2020
Coach Earl James Jackson, Jr.
May 10, 1940 - Nov. 12, 2020
On November 12, 2020, Earl James "Earl the Pearl" Jackson, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord. Earl was born on May 10, 1940 in Daytona Beach, Florida to the late Jadell Mays Jackson and Earl Jackson, Sr. Earl was their oldest of four children, one of whom proceed him in death, Reginald. Earl attended Volusia County Schools and became a Star Athlete in Football, Baseball & Track. After Earl graduated from Campbell Street High School in 1958, Earl attended Allen University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in History. At Allen University, Earl was a superstar on the Football & Track Team, and he began his journey as a Lifelong member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. He also earned a master's degree from Nova University. After graduating from Allen University Earl started his career in education in Marietta, GA, teaching and coaching football & track. Soon afterwards he moved back to Daytona Beach where Earl started working for Volusia County Schools until he retired in 2008. He was the Head Track Coach at Mainland High School for over 27 years where his legacy will live on for many years to come. Under his coaching, Mainland Track Teams continuously won various Championships. While teaching at Mainland High School Earl was selected as Coach of the Year and Teacher of the Year on multiple occasions, as well as Five Star Coach of the Year. Even after retirement, Earl could be found driving around in the parking lot of Mainland High School EVERY DAY! Earl's membership includes: Lifelong Active member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Active member of New Mount Zion Van Ministry. Active Life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for over 50 years of service. Allen University Alumni Association. Active Member of NAACP. Member of Flagler-Volusia County YMCA Board. Earl was proceeded in death by His parents (father) Earl Sr and (mother) Jadell; his brother Raymond; his son Dallas. He leaves to embrace his memory: the love of his life Eyvone; his son Earl III (Deborah), Bonus children Karla, Ray & Tina. Grandchildren Earl James, Kenya, Benjamin, Caneika, Kayla, Kiara, Kevon (his partner-in-crime); great grandchildren: Eriyanna, Aubrey, Ayden, Ava; Brothers Raymond (Norma) Jackson, Dennis (Lucinda) Jackson, Ira Jackson; Sisters: Marian Weston and Pamela Jackson-Smith. A host of nieces, nephew, and cousins; his beloved Mainland Buccaneer Family; A community of loyal and dedicated friends, to include his Childhood friends Albert Williams & Tyrone Presley. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 5pm until 7pm. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 11am. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
