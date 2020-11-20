Cody Welsh
Jul. 30, 1994 - Nov. 16, 2020
Cody James Welsh, 26, passed away on November 16, 2020. Cody was born on July 30, 1994. He was a life-long resident of Daytona Beach. He is survived by his mother, Colette, brothers, Adam and Jeremy; grandmother Beverly Chamberlain (Walter) and extended family throughout the Midwest. Cody will be remembered for his tender heart, soft spoken tone, laughter, and that smile. A celebration of life service will be held at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 on November 28, 2020 at 11:00am with Eric Bess officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations in remembrance of Cody to SMAHealthcare.org
