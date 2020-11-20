1/1
Cody Welsh
1994 - 2020
Cody Welsh
Jul. 30, 1994 - Nov. 16, 2020
Cody James Welsh, 26, passed away on November 16, 2020. Cody was born on July 30, 1994. He was a life-long resident of Daytona Beach. He is survived by his mother, Colette, brothers, Adam and Jeremy; grandmother Beverly Chamberlain (Walter) and extended family throughout the Midwest. Cody will be remembered for his tender heart, soft spoken tone, laughter, and that smile. A celebration of life service will be held at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 on November 28, 2020 at 11:00am with Eric Bess officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations in remembrance of Cody to SMAHealthcare.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
