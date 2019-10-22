|
|
Colette Kenniasty
Aug. 20, 1929 - Oct. 20, 2019
Colette Kenniasty, 90, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born August 20, 1929 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Frank Robert and Mary Ada (McTigue) Geis. An honors graduate and full scholarship recipient from the Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia, she was an Art Educator for 33 years. She enjoyed the fine arts, literature, and music, and had a tremendous passion for children and education. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Gloria Elizabeth and her husband, Dr. Louis Agnone, her granddaughters Lauren Elizabeth (Agnone) Dallas [and husband Claude Dallas and great-grandson Claude Dallas Jr.], Alexandra Christine Agnone [and fiancé Kevin Stone], Alana Kathleen Agnone, Alyssa Noelle Agnone, and grandson Louis Eugene Agnone [and wife Kaitlin Agnone and great-granddaughter Colette Christine Agnone]. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kenniasty and her daughter Mary Ada Kenniasty. Colette was deeply loved and adored by her family and friends and will be profoundly missed. "There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people" – Vincent Van Gogh. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church; 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach. Inurnment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019