|
|
Collette Doris Lambert
Aug. 17, 1941 - Feb. 5, 2020
Collette Doris Lambert, 78, of DeLand went to be with the Lord Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was born August 17, 1941 in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of the late Henry and Annette Drouin. She was the widow of the late Harvey Lambert and is survived by her daughter's, Carol Tiernan (Shawn), Lisa Lambert, Teri Cheney, Michelle Lambert and Jody Lambert, her son's Brian and Andrew Lambert (Rebecca). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her sister, Huguette Schultz (Erwin) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Jacqueline Evans and Carole Giguere-Pooler. Her life and her role as a Mother and Grandmother was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Collette took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her love was endless. Her family is thankful for their mother's devotion and perseverance and for teaching them many life lessons. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:30 PM, Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Whisperwood Club House, 3070 Whisper Blvd. DeLand, FL 32724. Her family is making arrangements for her final resting place which will be in Maine with her husband, Harvey, in April of this year. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Honor of her Grandson Bretton Lambert to the at .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020