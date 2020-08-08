1/1
Connie E. McGlone
1929 - 2020
Connie E. McGlone
Sep. 15, 1929 - Aug. 4, 2020
Connie E. McGlone, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away in her home on August 4, 2020. Connie was born September 15, 1929 in Queens, New York, to John and Blanche (Wyckoff) Connors. She and her family relocated from Long Island, New York to The Trails in Ormond Beach. Connie was a switch board operator in New York where she met her police officer husband, Tom. They shared their lives together lovingly for over 60 years. Connie and Tom loved hitting the "Happy Hour Trail," trips to Lake Buena Vista, and lived in Lake Havasu City, AZ and Santa Fe, NM. Connie is survived by her two daughters, Karen Anderson of Daytona Beach, Jeanne McGlone Christiansen and her husband Henrik of Scottsdale, Arizona, and three grandchildren, Ashley D'Orazio, Brandi Anderson, and Christian Anderson. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Francis McGlone, her son, Thomas Peter McGlone, and her son-in-law, Michael Anderson. A private family service was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, celebrated by Father Bernard. Interment followed at Volusia Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
