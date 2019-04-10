|
Connie Herbert
04/01/1931 - 04/05/2019
Connie Herbert, longtime Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach resident and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Connie will be remembered always for her kindness, her sense of humor, her unselfishness, and her dedication to caring for those she loved. She was born Ida Cornelia Bailey on April 1, 1931 to Joe and Retta Bailey in Bradenton, Florida, where she graduated from Manatee High School and married her husband of 52 years, Charles Herbert. The Herberts were long-time residents of Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach and members of Highlands Presbyterian Church.
A devoted mother and homemaker, Connie was an avid volunteer in her daughters' schools. Once the girls were grown she enjoyed many years as a sales associate at Furchgott's Department Store. Connie and Charlie spent many wonderful summers at their mountain home at Spring Lake, Georgia. Connie loved the beach, gardening, the north Georgia mountains, and visiting with neighbors on her front porches on Cadillac Drive and Oak Forest Drive, where countless transplants to the Daytona area were introduced to her hospitality, sweet tea and southern cooking. Connie is survived by her daughters Cyndi McGill and husband Mitchell, and Cathy Dalton and husband Jerry; grandchildren Meredith Williams and husband Chuck, Tyler Wilburn, and Kevin Wilburn; and great-grandchildren Blake, Brady, and Bailey Williams. Her husband, Charles, preceded her in death. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at Enlivant Sandy Springs Place and Agape Hospice for their loving, compassionate care. A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 13 at 11am at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, followed by a lunch reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the by visiting the Tribute Page in memory of Connie Herbert at .
