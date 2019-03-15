|
Connie Lou Bobbitt
08/01/1935 - 03/11/2019
Connie Lou Bobbitt passed early Monday morning March 11, 2019. Born Constance Lou English August 1, 1935 in Endicott, NY she leaves behind her five children, raising them on a dairy farm in Cortland, NY, Joe(Chris), Sue, Jay D (Frances), Kathy and Lee Anne will miss the wise, funny, charming woman they got to call Mom. Connie is pre-desceased by her dear son in law Dan Alleva and first husband Donald Fuller. Her second marriage to Clyde Bobbitt in Port Orange, FL gave her the pleasure of adding to her family three step daughters, Patty, Susan and Marcia. She is survived by her brothers and sister, Lynn, Irv and Jackie who she loved dearly. Her Grandchildren and great grandchildren lit up her life. She loved knowing what they were up to and sharing her wisdom about life. Connie Lou's time as the bar manager for several years at The Port Orange Eagles created deep relationships throughout the community. Anyone that met her was left a little better off. Her quick smile, sparkling green eyes and charming ways would have complete strangers feeling like she was their best friend. A special thank you to her caregivers, Sharon and Robin who she loved very much. If you would like to join us because you had the pleasure of knowing her please come to Connie's Celebration of life at the Port Orange Eagles Sunday 3/24 @ 1:30 pm. You know Connie loved a good party! See you there
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019