Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Hazen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen Obituary
Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen
April 13, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2019
Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen, 86, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Carlton Shores Vista Suite, Daytona Beach. He was born April 13, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA to Frank and IdaMae (Male) Hazen. Dr. Hazen has been a resident of Volusia County since 1945. He graduated from Mainland High School where he played on the schools' basketball team in 1952. Conrad served his country in the US Army during the Korean War in the Dental Corps. Dr. Hazen attended Emory University School of Dentistry and graduated with a DDS in 1961. Dr. Hazen proudly practiced his trade in dentistry from 1961 ~ 1998. Dr. Hazen was a man of deep faith and conviction. He enjoyed his profession and patients and it gave him great satisfaction to make others feel good. His enjoyments included fishing, reading, working out and mostly his time with family. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Karie) Hazen of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Brian (Michelle) Hazen of Ormond Beach. by his three grandchildren, Casey, Christopher, and Karly Hazen, a step-grandchild, Cassidy Crowell, as well as four sisters, Marjorie Burnsed, Cloyd Long, Jean Meyers, and Thelma Mitzel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Marilyn, his brother, Frank Hazen, and three sisters, IdaMae Cooper, Katherine Bordo, and Dorothy Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7th at 5:30 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be held at a later date at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -