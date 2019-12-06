|
|
Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen
April 13, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2019
Dr. Conrad Allen Hazen, 86, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Carlton Shores Vista Suite, Daytona Beach. He was born April 13, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA to Frank and IdaMae (Male) Hazen. Dr. Hazen has been a resident of Volusia County since 1945. He graduated from Mainland High School where he played on the schools' basketball team in 1952. Conrad served his country in the US Army during the Korean War in the Dental Corps. Dr. Hazen attended Emory University School of Dentistry and graduated with a DDS in 1961. Dr. Hazen proudly practiced his trade in dentistry from 1961 ~ 1998. Dr. Hazen was a man of deep faith and conviction. He enjoyed his profession and patients and it gave him great satisfaction to make others feel good. His enjoyments included fishing, reading, working out and mostly his time with family. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Karie) Hazen of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Brian (Michelle) Hazen of Ormond Beach. by his three grandchildren, Casey, Christopher, and Karly Hazen, a step-grandchild, Cassidy Crowell, as well as four sisters, Marjorie Burnsed, Cloyd Long, Jean Meyers, and Thelma Mitzel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Marilyn, his brother, Frank Hazen, and three sisters, IdaMae Cooper, Katherine Bordo, and Dorothy Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7th at 5:30 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be held at a later date at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019