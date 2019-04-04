|
Constance Camiller Harris "Boot"
04/30/1955 - 03/21/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Constance Camiller Harris "Boot", 63, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 21, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Freewill Holiness Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Harris was born April 30, 1955 in Daytona Bch to the late Jimmy Harris and Margie Smith. She attended the former Campbell High School and worked as a laundry attendant. She enjoyed life growing up with her siblings and loved doing crossword puzzles, cooking and crabbing. She was preceded in death by her siblings: John Harris, Lucille Stafford, Tyrone Harris and Alvenia Harris. She is survived by her 2 children: Bobby Harris, Jr. and Clara Harris Washington; grandchildren: Anthony, Bobby, Jr., Kayla, Taalen, Jukeorri, Ziya, Aston, Frederico, Kelley; great grandchildren: King, BeJon, Khasiya'h; 2 brothers: Carl Harris (Ruth), Freddie Harris; a sister: Frances Hall; nieces and nephews: Chris, Alisha, Jacori, Sa'mya, Janasia, Jaden, Margie Harris, Jimmy Harris, Barbara Harris, Briana Johnson, Florence Johnson, Teione Mott; a goddaughter: Vicky Godwin; a host of other sorrowing family and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019