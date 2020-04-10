|
Constantine "Kosta" Ioannidis
August 16, 1939 - April 9, 2020
Constantine "Kosta" Ioannidis, 80, of Port Orange, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020. He was born August 16th, 1939, the first of four siblings. He is survived by his siblings Vasilios Ioannidis (Athens, Greece), John Ioannidis (Deland) and Kaiti Mihalitsis (Spata, Greece). His Children Harilaos (Sandy) Ioannidis (Ormond Beach), Anastasia (Steve) Moumouris (Grand Island) and Dimitrios (Anna) Ioannidis (Apopka), his 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Kosta left his country of Greece not once but twice to find a better life for his loving family. The second move proved to be the right move joining his Brother John at Stavro's Pizza on Beach Street in January 1977 where he managed for over 30 years. He partnered with his eldest son Harilaos and opened Stavro's Pizza in Ormond-By-The-Sea in 1984 which they owned together until his recent retirement. Along with the love of his life Mary, they traveled abroad many times as well as most of the United States. They were always seen lovingly laughing and joking together while spreading their love of life to everyone they came in contact with. They have left an enduring legacy to their kids through the many wonderful examples of what it truly means to be a loving couple and a caring family. These traits that were instilled in both Kosta and Mary stemmed not only from their family upbringing but from knowing what poverty and true suffering meant by having been raised in it themselves. Their love for humanity as a whole lives on in their children and grandchildren and we can think of no higher compliment than to live our lives in honor of the way they lived theirs by spreading their example. We have yet to find anyone that hasn't said that our parents weren't two lovebirds and two of the most wonderful people to walk this earth. It is for selfish reasons that we cry for we will miss every little thing about them. To be true Christians, we must rejoice in his passing. Knowing that he will be joining his beloved Mary (our Mom) for which he missed more than we could possibly know. Together, forever at last. Until we meet again...
Funeral service's for Constantine "Kosta" Ioannidis, son of the late Harilaos and Anastasia Ioannidis will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 134 N. Halifax Ave. Daytona Beach on Tuesday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Saaman officiating. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest next to the love of his life Mary Ioannidis, who proceeded him in death on August 22nd, 2006. Arrangements are under the direction of Lohman's Funeral Home Port Orange.
Due to the recent state order we will have to limit the size of the funeral to the immediate family only. Please send your thoughts, prayers and condolences to our website lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020