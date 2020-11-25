1/1
Cora Bell Holden
1938 - 2020
Cora Bell Holden
May 24, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2020
Cora was born in Eastman, GA, on May 24, 1938 to Emanuel and Louise Smith. Just a few years later, Cora's parents moved to Bimini, FL with Cora and her 11 siblings. At the age of 16 she married Clifford Holden, the love of her life. They were the proud parents of 2 girls and a set of twin boys. They later relocated to Daytona Beach where she remained until her death. Dora was a devoted wife and a loving and caring mother. She enjoyed attending church, cooking big family meals and consignment shopping. She was a spiritual woman of great faith. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Sandra (Murray) Burson, Janet Edwards of Daytona Beach; two sons, Alonzo (Star) Holden of Port Orange, FL and Alphonso (Pamela) Holden of Espanola, FL; two sisters, Ida (George) Mclendon of Daytona Beach, FL and Doris Smith of Atlanta, GA. In addition to her children she is survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and one god-daughter, Eleanor (Dwayne) Glenn. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Holden, of 58 years. Mother Holden was a woman of faith and loved by everyone; she will be forever missed and graciously remembered. Visitation Friday November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. from 5pm until 7pm. Private services will be held at Hope Fellowship Church Saturday November 28, 2020. Interment will be Monday November 30, 2020 at the National Veterans Cemetery Jacksonville Florida.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
