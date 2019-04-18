|
Cora Lee Jones
04/06/2019
Cora Lee Jones, 82, of Bunnell, transitioned on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The daughter of Rufus Lee, Sr. and Eva Lee (Lattimore) Steward, she was a native of Bimini, FL. She was a 1954 graduate of G. W. Carver High School. Cora was a retired Custodian/Attendance Clerk in the Flagler County School District. She was united in marriage to her husband, Roosevelt Jones for 55 years and they were parents of 8 children. She was a member of the Christian Complex of Bunnell. Cora was a devoted mother who always put GOD first. In addition to her parents and husband, Cora was preceded in eternal rest by her son, Laronzo Jones; daughter, Pamela Jones; brothers, Leon, Rufus, Jr., and Roosevelt Steward; sisters, Bertha Hall and Agnus Butler. Those she leaves to cherish her memories: sons and daughters, Jackie (George) Allen, LaRicky (Norma) Jones, Michael Jones, Larry (Michelle) Jones, Portia Hubbert, Roosevelt Mark (Rhonda) Jones; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Menora Steward; devoted nephew, Terrance (Debra) Steward; bonus children, Sandra Jones, Francina Couch, Gerald Cooler, and Justin Lacy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 19 at Living Faith Christian Center, 2729 E. Moody Blvd., #703, Bunnell. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Pkwy. South, Palm Coast. Interment: Masonic Cemetery, Palm Coast. Online Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka.
