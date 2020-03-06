|
Courtney Stuart Fagen
March 6, 1944 - Feb. 28, 2020
Courtney Stuart Fagen, our beloved brother died February 28, 2020 at age 75 in Winter Haven, FL where he lived. Courtney was born on March 6, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Dr. Lawrence E. and Mary E Stuart. Being interested in science at a young age he built a two-stage rocket that went 200 ft in the air and built a Von-de-Graf generator and functioning Tesla coil. He attended Mainland Sr HS, Daytona, participating on the Track team in the Shot-put/Discus. He attended the Univ of Tennessee (3 yrs) and Daytona College both majoring in Electrical Engineering. His most notable position was in agriculture chemist with Seald Sweet Orange Juice. He was a member of First Baptist Church and First Assembly of God, Daytona Beach, FL and lived his faith. He was married on August 31, 2000 to Kaye Nell Noyes deceased July 2, 2012. He is survived by his siblings Randolph C. Fagen of Winter Haven, FL; Jessie M. Sanders of Sarasota, FL; Lillian R. Taylor of Woodruff, SC and Katherine Jones-Mellette of Winter Haven, FL. He has many nieces and nephews besides. His Memorial Service will be at Eastside Assembly of God, 155 Woodland Dr, Winter Haven, FL on March 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Central Florida Funeral Chapel is in charge, 2090 E. Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL (863-669-1617). Flowers may be sent to the Eastside Assembly of God for Memorial if desired.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020