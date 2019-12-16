Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lost Lagoon Restaurant
New Smyrna Beach, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for Craig Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Allen Harris Jr.


1992 - 2019
Craig Allen Harris Jr. Obituary
Craig Allen Harris Jr
02/21/92 - 12/09/19
A bright light was extinguished too soon on December 9th with the passing of Craig Allen Harris Jr., or CJ to all who knew and loved him. He was a lifelong resident of Edgewater, attended New Smyrna Beach High School and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
CJ's quick wit, sense of adventure and love of pranks and practical jokes will be fondly remembered by many. Especially though, he was a friend that could be counted on when needed, always willing to lend a helping hand.
Left to forever cherish his memory are his parents Craig and Marcy Harris, sister Alexis Harris and brother Zach Harris. Also his extended family of Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends he considered family who are all deeply grieving his loss. CJ was predeceased by his birth mother Kellie Jones Harris in 1992. Fly high CJ, you will remain in our hearts forever. A gathering to share memories amongst family and friends and celebrate the life of CJ will be held on Saturday January 4th 2020 from 2-4 pm at Lost Lagoon Restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
