Craig Downing Pyle
June 27, 2020
Craig Downing Pyle, 33, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Craig had the biggest heart and was kind to all. He loved his family very much, spending time with them making memories out of moments. He will be missed immensely, ALWAYS loved and NEVER forgotten! He is survived by his loving mother, "Momeo", Kimberly Stickler, Ormond Beach; his adoring maternal grandmother, "Nanny", Mary Betty Stickler, and his paternal grandmother, Marjorie Pyle. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, "Pop-Pop", Arthur D. Stickler; maternal great-grandparents, Mary & Bill Short. Condolences/memories for Craig may be shared via Lohman Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/craig-pyle/donate/. Funeral services will be privately held.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
