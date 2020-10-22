Craig L. Flynt, Sr.October 12, 2020Graveside Services for Mr. Craig L. Flynt, Sr., 50, who passed on October 12, 2020, will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10AM in Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White Street, Daytona Beach, with Reverend Dr. Nathan M. Mugala, Pastor, Allen Chapel A.M. E Church, officiating. CDC GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Craig, a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, FL, attended Westside Elementary and was a 1988 graduate of Mainland Senior High School. He was a former employee in the pest control industry. Craig enjoyed family, fishing, music, playing cards, bowling, watching sports, especially football on television and spending time with friends. Craig was born in Daytona Beach, FL to Jimmie Flynt Sr. and Sandra Flynt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; father: Jimmie Sr. (Dr. Tammarynd); mother: Sandra Flynt; sons: Craig Jr., Jordan, and Brandon; daughters: Cyntika, and Kynia; brothers: Jimmie, Jr. and Dr. Jarryn Smith; sister: Tamika Flynt Brown (John); grandchildren: Kyro and Jewel; nephew: Jimmie, III. and Jaidyn; niece: Aaliyah; many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, sorrowing friends, near and far and a very special friend, Rico Anderson.