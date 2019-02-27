|
|
Crystal Marie Cates-Hyer
7/7/1978 - 2/26/2019
Crystal Marie Cates-Hyer, 40, of DeLand Florida, passed away on February 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Crystal was born on July 7, 1978, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and moved to DeLand with her family at five years old. Having an effervescent personality, she never met a stranger and formed many long lasting friendships at an early age. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1996, and earned an Associate's of Arts Degree in 1998. After having two of her three children, she returned to her education to earn an Associate's of Science Degree in Nursing from Daytona State College in 2010. Crystal loved all of nature, especially the beach (at any time of day), wild flowers, and butterflies. She always had a keen interest in psychology and philosophy. Crystal would tell you that her proudest accomplishment by far is having three wonderful children. Crystal was predeceased by her father, Gatha Cates. She is survived by her three children, Haley, Nolan, and Logan; former husband and father of her children, Dwane Hyer; mother, Priscilla Cates Cazeault; brothers, Geoffrey Cates (wife Patti) and Butch McCowen (wife Tracy); sisters, Donna Sites Jones (husband Brandon) and Karen McCowen; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Barnabas church in DeLand on Saturday, March 2 at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019