Curtis Israel Gray
04/13/2019
Curtis "Curt" Israel Gray, 18, of Palm Coast, transitioned on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A native of Gainesville, he was the son of Carmen A. (Mosby) Gray and Curtis B. Gray. Curtis attended Matanzas High School and was in the Class of 2019 at Flagler Palm Coast. Curtis enjoyed singing, dancing, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Carmen Gray and father, Curtis B. Gray; sisters, Destiny Gray, Angela Webb, and Kristen Lafayette; grandparents, Milton and Mattie Mosby; aunts and uncle; Candace (Anthony) House, Judith Mosby, and Samuel Mosby; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation: 10 a.m. - 12 noon, Saturday, April 27, with Homegoing Celebration at 12 noon, at Parkview Baptist Church, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 32137, Pastor Greg Peters, Lead Pastor. Elder Jarvis F. Wright, Pastor of New Saint Paul Church of God in Christ, officiating. Interment: Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. Gray family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019